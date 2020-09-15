Cameroon: CPDM Candidates - Nomination Committees On the Field

The Secretary General of the Central Committee, Jean Nkuete on September 12, 2020 chaired a pre-deployment meeting at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

From this Monday, September 14, 2020, Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) National Nomination Committee, Regional Control Committees and Divisional Committees for Reception and Analysis will be at work to receive the nomination papers for aspiring candidates for the election of Regional Councillors on December 6, 2020 and also undertake the other party nomination procedures.

President Paul Biya who is also the National President of the CPDM issued circular No. 002/CPDM/NP of 10 September 2020 addressed to the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the party, as well as militants of the CPDM, WCPDM and YCPDM on the subject of the nomination of CPDM candidates for the election of Regional Councillors on 6 December 2020. The Secretary General of the Central Committee, Jean Nkuete on his part, issued the note of September 11, 2020 to implement the circular. Jean Nkuete who is also the President of the National Supervisory Nomination Committee went ahead to designate members of the National Nomination Committee, Regional Control Committee and Divisional Committee for Reception and Analysis of nomination papers.

All these officials as they go to the field, are fully aware of stakes, criteria for nomination, application files, militants who qualify to be nominated, nomination methods, the functioning of each committee and the responsibilities of members. These officials were drilled during the general information meeting on the nomination of candidates of the CPDM party, the Secretary General of the Central Committee chaired on September 12, 2020 in Yaounde. Jean Nkuete used the occasion to recall the stakes of the election and harped more on the quality of candidates of the party. Following the circular of the CPDM National President, the party's candidates are supposed to be, «women, men and young people with proven political maturity, proven loyalty to the party and its ideals, resolute defenders of the institutions and values of the Republic, foremost among which is the unity, peace and integrity of the national territory, but also, as much as possible, endowed with various and varied knowledge and skills required for the proper conduct of the affairs of the Region, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.» The Central Committee Secretary General also reminded the party officials that violations of party instructions witnessed during the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal council elections should not repeat themselves