Africa: CAF Women's Champions League - Eight Teams to Participate in Opening Tournament

14 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The decision was made public during the CAF Executive Committee that took place on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

It has been decided that the first edition of the African Women's Champions League will take place in 2021. The decision was made public during the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that took place on Thursday September 10, 2020 amongst a host of items including the body's next Presidential election.

According to the conclusions there will be eight finalists for the inaugural edition. Six CAF zones across the continent will organise qualifications to determine the eight finalists for the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League. The first edition of the CAF Women's Champions League will see the zonal union of the host country have two representatives, but the following editions will see host countries with one representative while the reigning Champion's Zone Union will have two representatives.

The eight qualified Clubs will be drawn into two groups of four teams each in accordance with the regulations. Each domestic association will determine the process of qualification for the zonal qualifiers although it is likely that the spot will be reserved for league champions. The competition will be annual and take place during the second quarter.

In July this year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a bold step to introduce the Women's Champions League as a way of improving club football for the women. The championship would feature the best clubs from across the continent to determine the winner like it is done with the men's competition. In addition, the next Women's African Cup of Nations will take place in July 2022. This year's edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Union of North African Football Federations (UNAF) (5)

Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia

West African Football Union (WAFU) (16)

Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo.

Central African Football Federations' Union (UNIFFAC) (8)

Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad.

Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) (12)

Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar.

Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) (14)

South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius Island, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Eswatini, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Indian Ocean Football Federation (UFFOI) (6)

Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Réunion Islands, Seychelles

 

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.