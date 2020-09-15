Africa: CAF Women's Champions League - Eight Teams to Participate in Opening Tournament

The decision was made public during the CAF Executive Committee that took place on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

It has been decided that the first edition of the African Women's Champions League will take place in 2021. The decision was made public during the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that took place on Thursday September 10, 2020 amongst a host of items including the body's next Presidential election.

According to the conclusions there will be eight finalists for the inaugural edition. Six CAF zones across the continent will organise qualifications to determine the eight finalists for the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League. The first edition of the CAF Women's Champions League will see the zonal union of the host country have two representatives, but the following editions will see host countries with one representative while the reigning Champion's Zone Union will have two representatives.

The eight qualified Clubs will be drawn into two groups of four teams each in accordance with the regulations. Each domestic association will determine the process of qualification for the zonal qualifiers although it is likely that the spot will be reserved for league champions. The competition will be annual and take place during the second quarter.

In July this year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a bold step to introduce the Women's Champions League as a way of improving club football for the women. The championship would feature the best clubs from across the continent to determine the winner like it is done with the men's competition. In addition, the next Women's African Cup of Nations will take place in July 2022. This year's edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Union of North African Football Federations (UNAF) (5)

Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia

West African Football Union (WAFU) (16)

Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo.

Central African Football Federations' Union (UNIFFAC) (8)

Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad.

Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) (12)

Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar.

Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) (14)

South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius Island, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Eswatini, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Indian Ocean Football Federation (UFFOI) (6)

Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Réunion Islands, Seychelles