Libya Appoint Margini As New Coach

Libyan Football Federation (LFF) appointed Ali El Margini as new coach for Libya's national team The Mediterranean Knights, as they are preparing for the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifications. Margini succeeds Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti who left his job following COVID-19 pandemic.

LFF appointed Ahmed Senfaz as assistant coach to Margini, while former international goalkeeper Moftah Ghazala will have the goalkeepers' coach job.

The Libyan Football Federation General Secretary Abdel Nasser Ahmed discussed with Margini the preparations requirements, as Libya are to face Equatorial Guinea in a double header in 2021 AFCON qualifiers match days 3 and 4 in Tunis (9 November) and Malabo (17 November) respectively.

Margini previously served as assistant to former Libya coach Abdulhafith Arbish in 2014. He most recently was assistant to Benzarti in Libya's last gathering that took place in Tunis right before the stoppage caused by COVID-19 pandemic.