Ghana: NDC Pursuing God's Will to Save Ghana - Prof. Naana

Opoku-Agyemang Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party's "rescue mission" is the will of God to save the nation from mismanagement. "We will do the will of God to save this country," she said, adding that an NDC administration will provide the light that would illuminate the path of Ghanaians and the nation. Addressing the congregation at the Assemblies of God-Ghana at Anaji in Takoradi, at the start of her campaign tour of the Western Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, urged Ghanaians to be steadfast in the Lord to grant Ghana quality change in governance. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who graced the church's thanksgiving service as part of their ordination event, urged the religious community to pray for the nation for sustained peace and development which would be pursued vigorously by the next NDC administration. Archbishop Prince Hampel, Chairman of Living Faith Theological Seminary, who chaired the thanksgiving service, commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for her God-fearing and peace-loving attributes, and prayed for victory for her and her party in the upcoming election. Earlier, the running mate arrived in the Western regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi to a rousing welcome by hundreds of residents of the city who lined the streets to meet her. The residents, who defied a morning downpour, cheered, waved and chanted "change" as the running mate's convoy rolled into the twin-city to begin her four-day tour of the region. Addressing the ecstatic crowds from the roof of her vehicle at Shama Junction, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the people for the welcome. She assured them of quality change that would enhance the lot of Ghanaians and save the country from the present poor governance and socio-economic difficulties.