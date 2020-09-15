Ghana: Pray for Peace, Unity During Election 2020 - Veep

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on religious bodies in the country to pray for peace and unity during the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7.

The Vice President who made the call when he joined his Moslem brothers at the Friday congregation prayers in Bolgatanga, further requested prayers for himself, the President and government appointees.

He promised the Upper East Regional Chief Imam and Moslems in the region that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retains power in the December election, he would ensure that the Regional central mosque which got started since 1981 is completed.

The Vice President indicated that he was in the region to undertake campaign but had to change his decision for the campaign tour to attend to the flood victims in the affected areas, stated that government was initiating the move to assist the flood victims with relief items.

He stated that the government was committed to the development of Moslem communities in the country and that it explained why government had initiated lot of interventions in Moslem communities including the Zongo Development Fund.

The Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Yussif Adam, who prayed for peaceful election and long life for the President and his vice as well as government appointees, told the Vice President that he had already started leading prayers for peaceful election.

The Chief Iman, who indicated that his outfit had also begun preaching to the youth to stay away from election violence, thanked the government for the many social interventions including the Zongo Development Fund.

He also thanked the Vice President for providing the Regional Central mosque some funds last year to construct a cemetery for the befitting burial of Moslems and told him that the project was ongoing.

The Vice President who earlier on paid a courtesy call to Reverend Eastwood Anaba , the founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel and held a close door meeting with him, also attended to party executives and supporters in same manner.