Ghana: Maintain NPP in Power for More Development - First Lady

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Friday paid a courtesy call on some traditional and market leaders in the Okaikwei North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

She interacted with chiefs and opinion leaders of Achimota and Akweteman, both suburbs within the constituency, as well as traders at the Achimota and Lapaz markets.

The visit afforded the First Lady first hand information on challenges facing the constituents, promising, to channel them to the appropriate quarters for redress.

She however, appealed to them to vote massively to maintain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in office in the upcoming general elections.

That, Mrs Akufo-Addo said, would enable the government to continue its good works to improve livelihood and promote socio-economic growth.

According to the First Lady, the NPP-led government had accomplished a lot of developmental and infrastructural projects in the past three and a half years and, thus, deserved another term in office.

"The President is doing all the work he promised to do one by one, which includes free SHS, the restoration of teacher trainee and nurses' allowance, and ending of "dumsor" and so he and the NPP deserve four more years to continue the good works for all Ghanaians," she said.

The Rebecca Foundation, she said, had also initiated several projects particularly focused on women and children to complement government efforts.

She mentioned several renovation and construction works done in the healthcare sector, mentorship and skills training for both in and out of school girls as well as the "Learning to Read, Reading to Learn" initiative which provides libraries in selected communities to encourage the culture of reading among others, which the Foundation had executed since taking over the rein of power.

The First Lady thus urged electorates to retain the NPP in office "to do more."

The chiefs of Achimota, Nii Ayibonte Adams, and Akweteman Mantse, Nii Nmai Akwetey Brenya III, respectively wished the party well in the upcoming elections.

Both chiefs appealed to the government to construct and repair link roads in the communities which continue to pose health risk to residents and commuters.

Nii Brenya particularly appealed for more footbridges to be constructed on the N1 Highway, to reduce frequent pedestrian knockdowns on that stretch.

The First Lady was accompanied on the visit by the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Mr Fuseini Issah, Mr Boye Laryea, the Municipal Chief Executive, as well as other NPP officials.