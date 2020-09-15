Ghana: Stakeholders Demand Levy On Imported Pesticides

14 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

Stakeholders have called for an amendment of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 1994 Act (Act 490) to allow for imported pesticides to be levied.

The call is being spearheaded by Crop Life Ghana, and other players, including local importers, and the Ghana Agri-Input Dealers Association (GAIDA),

According to them, the move would bring sanity in the industry and curb the infiltration inferior products into the market.

The advocacy for the levy system, which is being sponsored by the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund, is also supported by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD)of the Ministry of Agriculture (MoFA) and EPA.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the levy system in Accra on Friday, William Kotey, the president and chairman of Crop Life Ghana, said, the levy system would "help support regulators to make the industry disciplined, and minimise the incidence of poor quality products in the industry."

The Programme Manager for Crop Life Ghana, Frederick Brandford Boampong, said, with a review of Act 490, and the advocacy by the stakeholders, the trust of farmers would be won in the agrichemical sector.

"With an amendment of the law, importers will pay levy which will ensure that quality products are available, and also help mitigate against government Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies threat of banning pesticides importation," Mr Boampong said.

Addressing issues of amendment, the Acting Legal Director of the EPA, Kingsley Ekow Gura-Sey noted that, a reviewed Act had been presented to and approved by the Attorney General, waiting to be laid before parliament.

Mr Ebenezer Tei, a consultant for the BUSAC Fund, and a monitoring officer for the advocacy for the levy system explained to the Ghanaians Times that, following receipt and analysis of the concept paper for the project, it found it worthy to sponsor.

"We received applications from a range of associations of which Crop Life was one. From the concept note, we found that it is a good project, and because, advocacy pushes duty bearers to perform, we are supporting it," Mr Tei said.

"We are supporting the association to drive the advocacy project to its end," he told the paper.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.