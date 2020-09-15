Ghana: 5 Perish in Gory Accident At Kpetoe

14 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Kpetoe — Five persons, including one woman, perished in a gory accident involving three cars and a motorcycle at Kpetoe, in the Volta Region, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 3:30pm at Young Farmers, a spot near the Agotime Ziope Assembly office building when a Toyota hiring car, GW 1143 -10, moving towards the Aflao direction was overtaking a vehicle in front of it and in the process rammed into an unregistered Toyota Camry, from the opposite direction.

That caused another vehicle, a Toyota Brilliance, GT 1987-1 and the motorcycle, M-09-GW 68, to also run into the distressed vehicles.

When contacted later in Ho, Corporal Prince Dogbatse, Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, confirmed the story.

He said that four other persons who sustained various injuries were rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased are also at the mortuary at the same facility.

Corporal Dogbatse said the driver of the Toyota Corolla, whose name he gave only as Edo was among the deceased.

He said that the driver of Toyota Brilliance, Richard Makafui Negble was helping the police in their investigations.

The identities of the other deceased persons were not established at the time of filing this report.

However, some locals identified one of the deceased as a Ho-based mobile money operator with a kiosk opposite the Ho Municipal Hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.