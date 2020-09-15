Sudan: Qatari Red Crescent Affirms Supporting Umsamyma Water Project

14 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Obeied — The Secretary General of Qatari Red Crescent Society, Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Al-Hamadi, has announced the society's support to Umsamima water project in Shikan Locality, North Kordofan State.

Al-Hamadi pointed out during his visit to Umsamima area, accompanied by the company of the secretary General of Sudanese Red Crescent and the Director of the office of Transitional Sovereign Council member, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, that his visit to Sudan, and in particular North Kordofan State, came in the context of eternal relations betweem the two countries in the field of humanitarian work and providing the necessary assistance.

He said that the Qatari Red Crescent Society would give much attention and exert efforts in coming period to extend all possible support to Umsamima water project.

