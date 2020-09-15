Sudan: Revolutionary Front Chairman Visits Sudanese Certificate Exams Center in Juba

14 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The head of Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council, and leader of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris Yahia, visited Monday the Sudanese Certificate Examination Center at Fatima Fakhouri School in Juba and rang the bell to mark the start of the exams at the center.

He congratulated the students and wished them success under the current circumstances of the spread of corona pandemic.

It is to be noted that the 210 Sudanese male and female students, currently taking exams at the center, have came from Kampala, Uganda, to sit for exams in Juba due to the outbreak of corona pandemic in Uganda.

The Official of External Relations of the Sudan Liberation Movement and Army-Transitional Council, Al-Saddiq Khamis Ibrahim, said that the visit was warmly welcomed by the school administration, the control room and the examination observers.

