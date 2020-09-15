Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Delegation of People's Movement (10)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, received in his office Monday a delegation of the People's Movement (10) headed by Dr. Adam Al-Tigani Abdalla.

The delegation has congratulated the Prime Minister on the initial signing of the peace agreement between the transitional government and the Revolutionary Front.

The delegation conveyed to the Prime Minister the greetings of South Sudan Vice - President, Dr. Riek Machar, and the leader of the People's Movement (10), wishing that peace will prevail in both Sudan and South Sudan.