Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Delegation of People's Movement (10)

14 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, received in his office Monday a delegation of the People's Movement (10) headed by Dr. Adam Al-Tigani Abdalla.

The delegation has congratulated the Prime Minister on the initial signing of the peace agreement between the transitional government and the Revolutionary Front.

The delegation conveyed to the Prime Minister the greetings of South Sudan Vice - President, Dr. Riek Machar, and the leader of the People's Movement (10), wishing that peace will prevail in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.