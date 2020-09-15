Sudanese Certificate Examinations Begin

14 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese certificate examinations in Khartoum State started yesterday. They exams were scheduled to take place in April, but were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor of Khartoum State Ayman Nimir symbolically rang the bell at a school for girls in Mayo District, south of Khartoum, to signal the start of the Sudanese certificate examinations. He praised teachers, students and their families for the efforts they had to make and the patience they had to have because of the pandemic and the recent torrential rains and floods.

Director General of Education in Khartoum State Mohamed Ibrahim Ali assured the parents that the exams will take place in a safe environment. Sanitisation and transportation to the exam centres have been provided.

The director of the school, Ghada Hassan Yusuf, said that 421 girl students were present at the exam centre yesterday to take the exams for Islamic and Christian education.

In Khartoum State 154,960 students will take the exam in 880 centres this year.

