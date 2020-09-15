South Africa: Living On a Prayer - Devastating Water Outages Cause Panic in Nelson Mandela Bay

15 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A day after water was restored to Nelson Mandela Bay after extended outages that left some households without any water for more than a week, former mayor Mongameli Bobani said large parts of the city are likely to be without water again on Tuesday 15 September because of urgent maintenance.

As Nelson Mandela Bay lurches from water crisis to water crisis, officials have asked residents to pray for rain as some broke open drains in desperation, while panic buying of water has become the norm.

Mongameli Bobani, the former executive mayor who was ousted in December through a vote of no confidence, has been put in charge of managing the city's water resources after Andile Lungisa, now facing time in prison, was asked to step down.

Bobani said late on Monday afternoon that "critical electricity repair work" would be done by Eskom to the overhead supply systems to the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works.

A child returns home with 10 litres of water in Nelson Mandela Bay where residents had to rely on tanks and tankers as a major water crisis hit the metro. (Photo: Theo Jephta)

He said the repair work could cause water outages in areas including Coega, Motherwell...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.