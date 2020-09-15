South Africa: Living On a Prayer - Devastating Water Outages Cause Panic in Nelson Mandela Bay

analysis

A day after water was restored to Nelson Mandela Bay after extended outages that left some households without any water for more than a week, former mayor Mongameli Bobani said large parts of the city are likely to be without water again on Tuesday 15 September because of urgent maintenance.

As Nelson Mandela Bay lurches from water crisis to water crisis, officials have asked residents to pray for rain as some broke open drains in desperation, while panic buying of water has become the norm.

Mongameli Bobani, the former executive mayor who was ousted in December through a vote of no confidence, has been put in charge of managing the city's water resources after Andile Lungisa, now facing time in prison, was asked to step down.

Bobani said late on Monday afternoon that "critical electricity repair work" would be done by Eskom to the overhead supply systems to the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works.

A child returns home with 10 litres of water in Nelson Mandela Bay where residents had to rely on tanks and tankers as a major water crisis hit the metro. (Photo: Theo Jephta)

He said the repair work could cause water outages in areas including Coega, Motherwell...