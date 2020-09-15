Liberia: EPs Not Taking Sen. Dillon's Threat Against Pres. Weah for Granted

Monrovia — Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) is not taking threats made by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon (Liberty Party) lightly and has warned that it would proportionally engage any individual or group of persons who would pose threat to the President.

"The EPS warns Senator Dillon and his backers to know that attacking the convoy of the President or his residence poses a direct challenge to the function of the Executive Protection Service. It would therefore necessitate appropriate security response to eliminate any such threat in order to safeguard the President of the Republic," the EPS Director stated.

The EPS is the elite paramilitary group responsible for the protection of the President, his family, the Vice President and other VIPs.

Sen. Dillon crossed his bounds during his live broadcast and threatened to wage violence against President George Weah with stones and guns.

In his regular live session on Facebook on Saturday, Senator Dillon reacting to the violent disruption of his usual community engagement in the St. Paul Bridge area where some 'hooligans' suspected to be supporters of the ruling establishment attacked the Senator and his supporters.

This was the first time Sen. Dillon and his supporters have been attacked at a community engagement.

However, in his reaction during the live session, Sen. Dillon promised to retaliate with an 'eye for an eye.'

He said, "The next time rock is thrown or disturbance occur at any of my programs going forward, there will be no electoral program in this town held by Thomas Fallah. George Weah's convoy - we'll stone it... When they shoot gun, they'll not know where gun will come from to respond. I'm going to give this matching order: all members of CPP who believe in our judgment, going forward, we'll carry rocks anywhere we're going. We'll carry weapons anywhere we're going. One rock thrown at me, going forward rocks would be thrown at George Weah's convoy. If he's scared to leave his house, we'll throw stones at his house."

Sen. Dillon further stated: "George Weah thinks he has guns, watch and see."

Dillon, however, on Monday during a press conference said he is taking back his threats against the President.