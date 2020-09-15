Liberia: Man, 21, Drowns After Smoking Drugs

A man believed to be in his 20s has drowned at the PHP community beach after taken in narcotic substances with friends. According to an eyewitness, victim Mohammed Swary from the Vai ethnic group in Grand Cape Mount County, went to the beach along with five others to have fun.

Mamie Joe narrates that after smoking a substance known as Kushu while on the beach, the victim immediately woke up and walked directly into the Atlantic Ocean to disbelief of onlookers.

Since he walked into the sea on Wednesday, 9 September, the victim's remains are yet to be seen as search is being conducted by family members.

One member of the family who only identified himself as Keita, discloses that while at their residence on Wednesday, they received call from a women, informing the family about the drowning their son.

Keita explains that when they arrived at the scene of the incident in the evening, they saw crowd of people standing and weeping, while others went into the sea to find the corpse of the late deceased Swary but to no avail.

He recalls the family had later decided to dispatch several teams across Monrovia water waves in search of the body, while awaiting information.

He says they also left a cell phone number at every point of the search mission and a reward of One Thousand Liberian dollars for anyone that will find the remains.

Swary's drowning is attributable to growing wave of dangerous drugs abuse among Liberian youths, who risk either being mentally impaired or face death due to aftermath consuming harmful substances.

A large number of Liberians, including elderly people are consuming drugs in various parts of the country with some becoming wayward, hardcode criminals, including armed robbers.

The government of President George Manneh Weah has promised to construct a referral center along the Monrovia-Bomi highway to rehabilitate victims of drugs abuse, which is yet to happen.