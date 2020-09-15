Liberia: 'I Will Stone Pres. Weah's Convoy' - Is the Senator Alright?

A senator of Montserrado County, in what is referred to as the "House of Elders", and located in the "Seat of Powers", Monrovia, has said this which I transcribed below unedited:

"George Weah's convoy? We will stone it. Ehn they say they get guns? When they shoot guns, they will not know where guns will come from to respond. I am going to give this marching order: all members of CPP who believe in our judgement, going forward, we will carry rocks with us anywhere we going. We will carry the weapons that we have to protect ourselves anywhere we going. One rock thrown at me going forward, rocks will be thrown at George Weah's convoy. If he's scare to leave his house, we will throw stones at his house. Darius Dillon says so... George Weah thinks he get guns? Watch and see. I will be seen throwing it so that it will motivate my people to do it. I am the General here."

Is the fellow who made those comments really a senator or does he really merit being one? Is he really sound? Is he really alright?

I don't think so. If anyone disagrees with me on my position regarding the senator's mental attitude, he does agree with me 100 percent himself. He agrees with me because, before sun got set on the senator's outbursts, he had recoiled into his shell; he took to the Facebook again in just a few hours, and retracted his statements.

He was heard, again, saying: "When you respond harshly, [others say] oh don't threaten the peace. Leave the president out of this and all of that. So, yes, I will take it back. We will leave the president out of it. Anytime we go to campaign, anyone that attacks us there, we will defend ourselves in keeping with the law of nature."

Doesn't his verbal summersault in a few hours show reasonable signs of mental instability?

Firstly, by that retraction, the senator agrees and admits directly and indirectly that there was absolutely no basis for his outburst against the president, to the extent of saying, "the bloody dictatorship in George Weah". Because, if he was of sound mind, if he had merited the august seat of a senator he sits in, even as "frustrated and angry" he was as others try to justify his action, the time he took from St. Paul Bridge to his office before spewing the gibberish would have allowed him some sobriety to sifter his words before his Facebook outbursts.

Secondly, as someone who I understand purports to be familiar with some concept of rights and of the law, he would have known that he got no evidence whatsoever that the President orchestrated the reported St. Paul Bridge violence. Because if someone speaks so militantly as he did, directly targeting the President, and threatening direct reprisal assaults, it means he was sure he saw the president in the fracas clearly and indisputably. And as a man of law, who loves to see justice done, he certainly would have not changed his position on attacking the president; he would have stuck to his threat to retaliate against the President whom he believed strongly was behind his ordeal.

What appears to be true is, no one told the senator to disengage--to give a U-turn. Something serious is wrong. A psychiatrist friend told me once that at mild retardation stage, the patient does enjoy some light moments but in hours get drowned into the illness and vice versa. It seems clear the senator was totally retarded when he threatened war on the president, stone presidential convoy, to the extent of bragging that he would pick up stones to throw them himself at the President's convoy as a motivation for his followers to do so.

Thirdly, even while he took "the president out of it"--meaning that he would no longer stone President Weah's convoy and house--the Horrible Senator maintains: "We will leave the president out of it. Anytime we go to campaign, anyone that attacks us there, we will defend ourselves in keeping with the law of nature."

At this point, the senator, who has masqueraded with the advocacy for rule of law, is once again going "jungle justice", reducing civilization to the animal kingdom. He says he would parade with bags of rocks and guns--not microphones, social media and criminal laws--whenever he and his supporters go for campaign rallies. Going forward, for him, political campaigns and political contestations would not be about the rule of law; it would not be about filling legal complaints to the National Elections Commission or the Supreme Court; it would be about rocks, guns and bloodshed.

For a sitting senator--more so the senator presiding over the largest and more intellectually sophisticated segment of the population of Liberia--to project and sermonize this barbaric mode of leadership under any circumstance is something Liberians must consider to be more than hilarious, shameful and absurd. It is a clear and present danger.

Despite all the criticisms visited upon Liberian lawmakers or say the Legislature since the days of old about its alleged debauchery and perceived ineptitude, Dillon has proven to be the worst. Liberia's political history has no record of any lawmaker, be it most illiterate, or the most "uncivilized," or the most "uneducated" or the most embattled who has uttered and propagated the doctrine of stone and gun battles. Even those who history records as being viciously removed from their lucrative and powerful leadership positions, such as Alex Tyler and Edwin Snowe, never propagated jungle justice, bloodbath and upheaval.

So, what is the cost of Dillon's little senate position that he always threatens woes, chaos and anarchy; that he wants Liberia revert to the ugly past of war, the burning down completely of this country, before he gets sober?

Any Liberian who recalls the last civil conflict and saw its woes firsthand dares rule out the significance of the rule of law in favor of "stone and gun battles". Anyone who does so cannot be considered sound and well in health. To put it better, anyone, particularly a lawmaker, who threatened to move into a president's home with rocks and guns war and in a few ours retracted such statements confessedly based on others' counsel and not their own conscience, and who divert his rock and gun battles from the president onto would-be political attackers instead of pursuing the rule of law cannot be considered alright mentally at all.

We need to check Dillon up. Because, the last time I checked, the Horrible Senator was back in Congo Town to make amends with a group of women who he derogatorily addressed in hot temper or who he verbally and psychologically abused. For pleading with him to help contribute to resettling a neighbor whose home was gutted by fire, the senator arrogantly lashed at the women, charging them of disrespecting him and making corruption sprout in Liberia. In a few hours, when he probably had gotten relieved from retardation, he returned to the community to apologize and smoke peace pipe with the women.

Furthermore, when one hears the Horrible Senator condemn the use of gratuities or handouts to woo voters, you are tempted to agree with him. But in a few hours, you see him swimming in the quid pro quo scandal, personally totting bags of rice and giving them to voters. When one hears him condemn others for receiving extra emoluments for their public service, you are tempted to celebrate him. But when you look hard, you find him personally receiving and lining his pockets with Uncle Sam.

Such a pattern of mental fluidity or mental vacillation is not just a mere political artistry on his part, particularly when it is crowned by invectives and threat to national bloodbath. It is unusual and untypical of any decent government official, particularly a member of "House of Elders". Such a trait only belongs to a human being whose brain and mind border on retardation. And Dillon shows clearly and adequately that he is wanting of the stability of thoughts, the consistency of purpose and the virtue of a good leader, let alone a better senator.