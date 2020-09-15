Namibia: Entrepreneurs Warned About Startup Scam

15 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) has been made aware of an ongoing fraud which dupes funds from the public in an illicit manner for the facilitation of StartUp Survival Grant.

The Ministry together with StartUp Namibia have warned the public about the scam, whereby fraudsters request to receive upfront payment in return to receive the #StartupSurvivalGrant worth N$15000.

"Please note that the Ministry and our partners would never request for any form of payment from applicants, the application is entirely free to everyone who wants to apply," the Ministry emphasised.

The Ministry reiterated that there is no obligations to pay any sum of money in order to apply for or to receive the grant neither will StartUp Namibia call and ask for payment in order to apply for the grant or to receive the grant.

"We further advise the public to alert the police if you are commanded to pay by any person, because it is a criminal offence to solicit, receive or pay bribes," they added.

The Ministry encouraged the public to apply online for the StartUpSurvial Grant at the site www.startupnam.org or if in doubt to contact them at [email protected] or call 061 283 7223 for clarity.

