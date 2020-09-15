Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Government Concern Over Development of Agricultural Sector

14 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has affirmed the major role being played by the agricultural sector to realize the economic development in the country, stressing the government concern over the development and strengthening of the agriculture to realize the food security at regional and local levels.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk chaired, Monday, at the Council of Ministers, the meeting of the Higher National Committee for making a success the Summer Agricultural season.

The Acting Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulgader Terkawi said in press statement that the meeting discussed the progress of the performance, at the summer agricultural season and the provision of the different production inputs and the funding through the Agricultural Bank until the harvest period.

The meeting , also heard to reports presented by the Ministers of Agriculture and Irrigation and Water Resources.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.