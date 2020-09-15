Sudan: Omani Deputy Premier Condolences Hamdouk On Flood Victims

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk , on Monday, received a cable of condolence from the Omani Deputy Prime Minister, Fahd Bin Mahmud Al-Saeed on the victims of the floods that hit large parts of the country.
