Liberia: U.S. Embassy Donates Learning Materials to Gray D. Allison School

The United States Embassy near Monrovia has donated some learning materials to the Gray D. Allison school through the Ministry of Defense here.

Donating the items Monday, 14 September, Col. Matthew Alden, on behalf of the US, extended thanks to the Ministry of Defense for warmly welcoming the team from the US Embassy at the Liberian military barracks, noting that it is always great working with the Armed Forces of Liberia.

"We are here to present today to the school to help with their education here. We present with our partnership with Liberia from the US Embassy and also from the Department of Defense," Col. Alden says.

He further explains that the items that were donated to the school include scientific textbooks, dictionaries, pens and other books that could be used by high school and elementary students.

He points out that the embassy through the Department of Defense is always looking out for more interactions with Liberia and Liberians through the partnership, not just the Ministry of Defense but also for working together between Liberia and the United States.

"Our mission here is to defend here and we will continue to be here working together with Liberia now and in the future," col. Alden assures.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister T. Olandrus Dickson thanks the Government of America through the Department of Defense and the Embassy for their timely intervention in making sure the Gray D. Allison school has a safe and equipped learning environment.

According to Minister Dickson, the Gray D. Allison school is one of the schools being run by the Ministry of Defense, but laments that the school is in a very bad condition.

Notwithstanding, Minister Dickson says the students at the institution have continued to perform in terms of national exam.

"Our students have been doing very well, they're having high pass marks and so we are encouraged, despite the constraint. We are encouraged to do everything we can," Minster Dickson says.

Additionally, Minister Dickson tells the guests that the wood packing in the Gray D. Allison school compound is for the renovation of the church building and also reconditioning of the school's library.

"When I spoke to Col. Alden the other day, I told him anything you have there for our school, I mean old books, copybooks, desks, chairs, anything that you have that you are going to do away with, we are ready to collect them for the school," Dickson explains.

He continues that the students of Gray D. Allison are studying under very difficult conditions.

The donation ceremony was attended by staffers and students of the Gray D. Allison school, officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia and the visiting US delegation.