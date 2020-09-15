Liberia: Dillon Wants Voter Roll Update Halted

15 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh And Jonathan Browne

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon is calling on the National Elections Commission to immediately halt the ongoing voters' roll update across the country.

Dillon said from what he has gathered with pieces of evidence the process is a false start that would produce no credible outcome.

Addressing a news conference on Monday, September 14, at the Capitol the Montserado Senator said the process is completely strange, saying that all of the laws of the Elections Commission have been violated, while the NEC remains silent.

Dillon cited that Section 4.5 of the elections law of Liberia prohibits voters trucking, but stressed that trucking is taking place especially in Bomi County with pictorial evidence all over the place. "The NEC has not said anything or acted for a moment. It is an election violation. Let the NEC act now to bring credibility to the process", urged.

He also pointed that being in possession of multiple voter's cards is an electoral crime, noting that people are all in the social media, displaying more than one Voters' cards.

The opposition senator said the NEC should have no excuse to complain that nobody has written officially, saying when these issues are already public, the Electoral body should take seize of the matter because it is public knowledge.

"Though the CPP hasn't officially nominated me to NEC as their candidate but they have officially endorsed me to run on their ticket and yet there have been series of attacks on my person as Senator of Montserrado County and CPP Senatorial candidate, but yet the Elections Commission hasn't said or done anything." Dillon cries out.

He warned that if the NEC fails to listen, the CPP of which he is a ranking member will take all necessary and appropriate actions, disclosing the CPP will take firm stand against chaotic and fraudulent electoral processes to ensure they are never repeated.

"I will continue my community outreach, nobody can intimidate me or bully me, nobody can weaken us to fight for our people. I got to this seat by the people, if they don't want me again, it will be decided during the elections. Whenever there is violence and people attack us, they don't get arrested and don't get condemned." Dillon says.

