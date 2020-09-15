Liberia: Nwabudike Defiant, Holds International Conference with Partners Despite Probe

Disgraced Nigerian - born Ndubuisi Nwabudike remains woefully defiant and much to his advantage is the weak Liberian system that is working in his favor, as the expelled lawyer holds conference with international partners, posting as chair of the Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC) despite lawmakers' demand for his removal.

On 11 August, some lawmakers through a communication proposed that funding to the LACC be withheld until Nwabudike is removed as chair of the LACC.

The object of that proposal was that Nwabudike has lied to the Senate that he is a Liberian citizen and every other testimony he gave to justify his quest to become the chair of the National Elections Commission (NEC), his third job in less than two years under President George Manneh Weah's regime.

Nwabudike disgracefully continues to chair the LACC, an integrity position belonging only to a Liberian, and he remains very adamant and seems very protected by President Weah's regime.

As per the hint reaching this paper Monday, 14 September, Mr. Nwabudike seems to be shielding the meeting with the international partners from the media here apparently to avoid those probing his purported Liberian citizenship getting an idea of how he remains adamant.

Our source has hinted that all billboards relating to the meeting have allegedly been taken down to make the meeting low key, but LACC's integrity under Nwabudike remains in question, given the way the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) described this disgraced LACC chair while he was being expelled from the LNBA.

This Nigerian man who as yet has not shown any proof that he has naturalized as a Liberian citizen, was about snatching his third job in less than two years to chair the NEC when it all backfired at his confirmation hearing at the Liberian Senate.

Why President Weah cannot replace this Nigerian man by a qualified Liberian remains a million dollar question.

In August, Montserrado County Electoral District #4 Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and River Gee County Electoral District#3 Representative Francis Dopoh in a joint communication to the Plenary of the House of Representatives requested the withholding of the operational funds of the LACC and a freeze on the salaries and benefits of Cllr. Nwabudike.

The lawmakers indicated that this action is predicated upon the controversies surrounding Cllr. Nwabudike's nationality or his alleged fraud of citizenship as it engulfed the LACC's integrity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LNBA expelled Cllr. Nwabudike's membership on 19 June this year, revealing to the public that a perusal of his various passports showed his birth dates as October 19, 1960, October 2, 1963, October 2, 1965 and October 2, 1969.

Besides, the LNBA said it gathered that Nwabudike's marriage certificate dated 22 January 1992 filed by himself in handwriting identified him as a Nigerian born 19 October 1960, and not a Liberian, opposed to the New Judiciary Law providing that persons applying for membership to the Bar as Attorney - At - Law must be citizen of Liberia.

The LNBA expelled Nwabudike because it said its investigation found that "he became a member of the Liberian National Bar Association through fraudulent means."

Having worked at Good Governance Commission (GC), the Nigerian - born Cllr. Nwabudike who insists he naturalized in 1982 as Liberian, was serving a tenure as LACC chair when President George Manneh Weah appointed him this year to head the NEC, his third job in less than two years.

Until his nomination by President Weah to chair the NEC, Cllr. Nwabudike's previous confirmation by the Liberian Senate as LACC chair seemed to have gone smoothly without Liberia's weak system detecting any issues surrounding how he acquired Liberian citizenship which enabled him to practice law here.