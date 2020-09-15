Liberia: Foreign Minister-Designate Faces Probe for Alleged Sexual Harassment

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia confirms receipt of a written complaint of alleged sexual harassment against Liberia's Foreign Minister-designate, Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah.

The complaint against Mr. Kemayah, who until recently, served as Permanent Representative to the United Nations reportedly comes from a female employee of the Permanent Mission at the U.N., Ms. Whynee Cummings Wilson.

Amb. Kemayah Liberia's former Ambassador Extraordinary andPlenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations wasnominated by President George M. Weah as Minister of Foreign Affairs on September 3, 2020, pending confirmation by the LiberianSenate.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby, speaking to OK FM on Monday, 14 September disclosed the Government of Liberia through theMinistries of Foreign Affairs, Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Justice, respectively hasreceived an official complaint of sexual harassment allegedly by the Foreign Minister-designate, saying the complaint will be investigated very soon.

Toby stresses that President Weah, as "Feminist-In-Chief" will leave no stone

untouched on critical issues such as sexual harassment and other claimsthat have the propensity to embarrass the government.

Ms. Wilson, in her communication to U.N. authorities and theMinister of Gender Williametta Piso Saydee- Tarr from New York, which has been also published on social media, excuses Amb. Kemayah (her former boss) of sexually molesting and harassing her on January 8, 2020.

She narrates that on January 8, 2020 which was her birthday Amb. Kemayah

organized a party for her at the Permanent Mission in New York, and that after the party, while leaving for home; Kemayah called her in his office andlocked the door, and allegedly harassed her sexually.

She continues that on several occasions, Amb. Kemayah asked her to kiss him, lamenting that the alleged action by Kemayah, who she considers as afather, left her in a devastating state.

She says the alleged action caused her to stay away from office for awhole month, raising concerns amongst her colleagues and workmates in the Permanent Mission.