South Africa: Missing Boy Sought

14 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the community's assistance in tracing a 7-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday, 13 September 2020.

It is alleged that on Monday, 14 September 2020, Ibenathi Biyela was reported missing by his mother. According to the mother, Ibenathi was at a children's party on Sunday, 13 September 2020, which was a few houses from his home. When it was late, his father went to the house and asked him why he is not home yet and Ibenathi ran away and did not return home. Various enquiries were made in the area of Qunu, Booysen Park with no success.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Ibenathi Biyela to urgently contact D/Sgt Kelibone Mokhatla on 071 475 2327, Crime Stop 08600 10111, the My SAPS App or their nearest police station.

