Kenya: Gor Coach Polack to Leave for England, but First...

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack wants the club to clear all salary arrears owed to the playing unit before the the new season kicks off.

Polack, who announced that he will leave for his home country England in the next 10 days, said that would be the only way to avoid go slows by players and other off-pitch issues once the league resumes.

The 58-year-old Briton decried the mass exodus of key players from his squad, urging the K'Ogalo management to act and pay players as he intended to improve the club's fortunes in continental competitions.

"I will be heading home in the next 10 days because I have not seen my family for a long time. Players are currently leaving Gor Mahia and all I have to do before leaving is to ensure myself and my staff are paid all their dues. I have also to know the management plans on new signings," Polack told Nairobi News.

The 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions have been in financial turmoil and owe the coach, players and members of the technical bench salaries not paid for the past six months.

Gor Mahia, who have missed on the KPL title only once in the past eight years, have a huge wage bill of Sh5.5 million per month but the club management has in the past said it intends to reduce the figure to Sh3 million to enable it smoothly run its affairs next season.

However, Polack assured Gor Mahia fans that he would come back to Kenya to continue coaching the team as he can't run a way if all issues pertaining to payment have not been resolved.

" It will be painful for me to come back then we experience the same go slows and off pitch issues we have had in the past. That is why this has to be sorted," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The financial constraint at Gor Mahia is causing jitters among fans who blame the management for sleeping on the job as key players join rival teams.

Some of the notable players who have left are assistant captain Joash Onyango, who a few days ago joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Lethal striker Boniface Omondi joined Wazito while custodian David Mapigano and his Tanzania counterpart have joined Azam and Dododoma Jiji FC respectively.

Ugandan import Juma Balinya and Captain Kenneth Muguna are negotiating with Azam and Petro de Luanda of Angola while Ghananian midfielder Jackson Owusu, whose contract has expired, is also unsure of his future at K'Ogalo. Gor also released goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo, who is on the verge of signing for Wazito.

The popular club two months ago signed a Sh55 million per season sponsorship deal with gaming firm Betsafe. However, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier recently stated that the club will start receiving the money once the new season kicks-off.