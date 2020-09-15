Namibia/South Africa: Safa Confirm Bafana Friendly

The South African Football Association confirmed that they will play the Brave Warriors in a football friendly match in Namibia next month, subject to Covid-19 regulations.

Namibia Football Association acting secretary general Franco Cosmos had earlier announced the news, while Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi confirmed it in an interview with goal.com over the weekend.

"We have approached and managed to get Zambia and Namibia for friendly matches. Plans are that we play Zambia at home and Namibia away," Chimhavi told Goal.

"Our opponents have agreed but everything is dependent on lockdown regulations. These plans are in anticipation that we will go into Level One of the nationwide lockdown and our borders would be opened soon," he said.

"We looked within the Cosafa region due to travel restrictions and the countries we approached have been very receptive and they agreed to play us. They also want to get their national teams back in action," he added.

South Africa's matches against Namibia and Zambia are due to be held between 7 and 15 October, with the Namibia match provisionally set for 8 October, according to Cosmos.

"Our match against South Africa has been set for 8 October, but we are still negotiating. It has been set during the Fifa international window," he said on Monday.

Cosmos had earlier also said the match will be dependant on the Covid-19 situation.

"They want to come and play here, but at the moment the corona situation is challenging," Cosmos told The Namibian on 3 September.

"If the regulations are relaxed then we can look at how we will be able to organise the match in Windhoek. We are still talking about what will work best," he said.

"Of course, we are very happy to be considered for this match. We need it, as you know our team has not played for a long time. It will help our preparations for the qualifiers which are around the corner," he added.