Malawi: Gospel Rapper Godfrey Chilima Aka Ty Godwa Announces New Single 'Change'

A Lilongwe-based hip hop musician, Ty Godwa whose real name is Godfrey Chilima is set to release a new single titled 'Change' in which he is encouraging the youths to have strong faith for change as they cling to the word of God.

Ty Godwa said in an interview that the single is meant to help people to experience change in their lives through the power of the Holy Spirit after listening to the message.

"I want people to listen to the song so that their lives should change both spiritually and mentally hence I'm sharing my testimony," Godwa said.

The artist has faith that being in God one should see change in his/her life hence encouraging others to have that faith.

By sharing his testimony, Ty Gondwa is optimistic that his story will have an impact and stir their faith in God, change and eliver them from their predicament.

He appealed to those in bad situations and have lost hope saying there is hope in Christ Jesus.

According to Gondwa, the song featuring Zizoo and Tyrant Jay is well balanced and contains powerful lyrics which will make people trust in God for change.

Part of the song goes: I grew up with a single parent/ my Dad passed on when I was 13-years-old/l ife has not been easy/ mom struggled to pay bills though I made it to college and graduated/ now I see change / I remember some years ago I was involved in the fire accident/ Christ saved my life from the pain/ He broke all the chains am living testimony/

He expressed concern that as a musician he has been underrated that he wouldn't make it in music but God has made it possible for him to flourish in the industry.

He, therefore, said he will never give up but rather put in much effort in his work.

"They thought I will not make it but I have made it and will never give up. I'm still on my way up," he said.

Produced by Major and Jocker Black Tunes Studio the song will premiere on Joy Radio's Inside Uprising show and will be available for download on www.ghettotunes.com.