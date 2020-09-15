Malawi: Political Violence Returns to Karonga's 'Benghazi'

15 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Simeone Jordan-Phiri

Unidentified people assaulted four Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters on Saturday evening in Karonga Central Constituency during the announcement of the party's political rally scheduled for Sunday.

The incident took place at Mwenilondo Trading Centre in the area.

In an interview, MCP district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma said the four were injured.

"Immediately after the attack, we rushed to Karonga District Hospital for treatment," he said.

One of the victims, Absalom Banda said he was in great pain following the attack.

Karonga district director of health and social services David Sibale said the four were treated as outpatients.

In a separate interview, Karonga Police State officer-in-charge Sam Nkhwazi said they are investigating the matter.

He said: "We recorded statements from the victims and we have instituted investigations.

"However, knowing how volatile Karonga Central Constituency is, we have embarked on sensitisation campaign to civic-educate people on the dangers of political violence."

The incident has ignited fear of violence resurfacing in the constituency ahead of the November 10 by-election.

However, MCP went ahead with the rally at Mwenilondo Primary School Ground on Sunday where it unveiled Leonard Mwalwanda as its candidate in the by-election.

Addressing supporters, the party's second deputy president Harry Mkandawire condemned the incident.

"In a democracy, let everyone campaign freely everywhere because at the end of the day, it is the electorates who decide who to vote for depending on facts on the ground," he said.

Mkandawire also used the political rally to urge people to register in large numbers to vote in the by-election.

The seat fell vacant two months ago following the death of Cornelius Mwalwanda (MCP).

Nicknamed Benghazi after a time-honoured battlefield in Libya, the shoreline in Karonga has become a conflict zone since 2009 when Cornelius Mwalwanda Frank Mwenifumbo had their first-ever face-off in parliamentary poll.

Mwenifumbo is contesting in the by-election on UTM Party ticket.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.