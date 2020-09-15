South Africa: State Security Probes Assassination Plot of U.S. Ambassador

15 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The State Security Agency has noted reports about an alleged plot to assassinate the United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Lana Marks.

"The agency has noted the rising public interest on the matter and would like to assure all South African citizens and interested parties that the matter is receiving the necessary attention," the State Security Agency said on Monday.

The agency is interacting with all relevant partners, both in the country and abroad, to ensure that no harm will befall the US Ambassador, including any other diplomatic officials inside the borders of the country.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said South Africa has a duty to protect maximally all diplomatic officials who are on State duty in the country.

"It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn't permit us to give any detailed updates on the investigations.

"Reports thereon shall be provided to all the relevant authorities, including the President of the Republic, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and relevant officials in the United States administration," the agency said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

