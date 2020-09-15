Kenya: Tuskys Woes Increase as More Auctioneers Raid

15 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Boniface Otieno and James Kariuki

Auctioneers Monday shut down a Tuskys Supermarket store in Nairobi's Greenspan Mall over Sh30 million rent arrears, just days after raiding and carting away goods from its Juja City mall outlet.

In an Monday morning incident, which highlighting the depth of the retailer's financial woes, Sannex Auctioneers stopped Tuskys from opening its doors and is set to auction its stock next Tuesday.

"They owe the landlord over Sh30 million in rent arrears. The money has been pending for a long duration," said a representative from Sannex Auctioneers in an interview yesterday.

The development that caught shoppers unawares comes a few weeks after auctioneers temporarily closed a Tuskys store at Kisumu's United Mall over Sh26 million rent arrears.

The branch was however opened a day later after Tuskys reportedly paid Sh15 million and promised to clear the balance.

It also comes days after Tuskys, which owes suppliers over Sh6 billion, sent its employees packing following the closure of its five branches in Uganda where it faces a liquidation case.

Electronic appliances distributor, Hotpoint Limited filed a petition to wind up the retail chain after Tuskys paid a paltry Sh11.7 million in response to a statutory demand last May when the unpaid supplies bill stood at Sh259.9 million.

Its Kenyan employees are also working without salaries after successfully obtaining a High Court order stopping the retailer from slashing their pay.

In a race to prevent collapse, Tuskys is seeking to sell majority stake to a consortium made up of a private equity firm and an undisclosed foreign retailer.

It is seeking to raise Sh2 billion short-term debt from an unnamed private equity firm based in Mauritius, with the funds aimed at stabilising operations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.