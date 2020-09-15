Zimbabwe: 'Don't Manipulate Dccs Polls'

The Zanu PF Politburo will deal with rogue senior party members who are manipulating the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) election process for their personal glory, Zanu PF secretary for Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.

Zanu PF has started the process of setting up DCC structures in the remaining eight provinces.

The party has already set up DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces underway.

Cde Matemadanda warned party members not to influence the outcome of the DCC elections as this amounted to indiscipline.

"I am happy about the developments so far. We sent our circulars and the initial Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCC) were conducted by the Politburo members. Over the past weekend they were inter-district meetings in most of the districts, but not all districts managed to collect the CVs. Information we have is that by Thursday or Friday this week they will be through," he said.

However, Cde Matemadanda said some districts had some people manipulating the process for their preferred candidates.

"I am going to compile a report for the Politburo and give a list of those that are involved in the manipulation and then the Politburo will decide what to do with them. Surely, I did not expect that and the party was not expecting it, especially from provincial leaders. This has consequences on their future. No one is happy about this," said Cde Matemadanda.

He warned that the DCC structures are not for individuals, or for imposition of candidates.

In Mashonaland West, the affected districts are Chegutu, Kadoma and Muzvezve. "We received reports in Chegutu where a party member tried to impose himself. I am going there (tomorrow) today to collect the CVs,"

In Manicaland, disturbances occurred in Buhera district where some respectable top officials were said to have been involved.

"I did not expect that behaviour from them. We are going to collect the CVs in Buhera District. All the constituencies in Buhera were not done well. We are going to take the CVs ourselves on Friday. Everyone who wants to contest should bring their CVs. People who are collecting the CVs have no authority to disqualify an interested member. Their duty is to collect CVs only," he emphasised.

Buhera district, he said was the worst district in defying party directives.

In Mashonaland East, some of the affected areas are Mutoko, Mudzi, Goromonzi, and Marondera. In Midlands, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Gweru, Vungu and Chiundura are some of the affected areas.

"For Vungu, it is disturbing that some Central Committee members had been campaigning for their preferred candidates, when they were supposed to put order in the constituency. They will be made accountable for what they have done.

"We do not have a provincial leadership or members of the CC segregating members of the party preferring others ahead of others. We are not going to tolerate it."

In Matabeleland South, Bulilima was affected.

"Members of Parliament sent their vehicles to collect CVs.

"That is a wrong procedure. Members were afraid that their CVs will be dumped on the way. Our team is going to make sure that everyone interested is going to be registered so that they get involved in the elections," said Cde Matemadanda.

Turning to Mashonaland Central, Cde Matemadanda said there was conflicting information which needed to be verified.

He commended Matabeleland North and Masvingo provinces for being exemplary.