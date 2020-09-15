Zimbabwe/Sudan: Manica Diamonds Delighted As Midfielder Joins Al Hilal

MANICA Diamonds' midfielder, Last Jesi, has joined African football giants, Al Hilal of Sudan, in what represents a dream move for the player.

Jesi was on a season loan at FC Platinum when he was spotted by Al Hilal.

"It's a great pleasure, and a great experience, for a team that has played only one season in the Premiership to nurture a player of Last Jesi's calibre," said Manica Diamonds chairman, Masimba Chihowa.

"No one in his, or her normal senses, would resist the talent and skill that the midfielder exhibits. He has a long way to go.

"Playing outside Zimbabwe will provide the necessary platform, and environment, for him to reach greater heights." Chihowa said the deal was part of the club's vision.

"The deal suits the goals of Manica Diamonds and the parent sponsor -- ZCDC," he said.

"We identify, nurture and promote talent from Manicaland and Zimbabwe, as a whole.

"The sale definitely inspires some of the players that we have in the Manica Diamonds football team.

"They have a lot of skill and experience. "Last got his chance and utilised it. Who knows, it might be their chance next time.

"The Sudanese club got interested in Last Jesi when they saw him playing in FC Platinum colours.

"We started negotiations with them last month and concluded (the deal) this week." Last December, Zimbabwean forward, Edward Sadomba, was feted like a king by the United Arab Emirates chapter of the Al Hilal fans.

Sadomba had some of the best moments of his international career, at Al Hilal in a four-season spell in which he won the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Golden Boot awards.

Sadomba and his wife Sherlynn travelled to the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the UAE chapter.

The Zimbabwe international footballer was presented with a certificate and a gift voucher worth US$1 000.

The chairman of the Al Hilal fans, Monasir Gamblan, who is based in the United States, flew to Dubai to grace the occasion. He further rewarded the former star with a trip voucher to Washington DC this year.

"On hearing about my retirement, Mr Osama Hassan Suleiman, chairman of Al Hilal fans UAE, organised a trip for me to UAE so that they honour me for what I have done for the club," said Sadomba.

"They regard me as the best foreign player ever at Al Hilal. They honoured me at Pullman hotel in Deira. They gave me a certificate of appreciation, a gift voucher for clothes shopping worth US$1 000."

Jesi will be hoping to make a similar impact at Al Hilal.