Zimbabwe: Mphoko's Trial Continues in Camera

Wilson Kakurira/The Herald
Former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko and his wife Laurinda Mphoko (file photo).
15 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's trial continued yesterday in camera at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mphoko is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly instructed some police officers to release former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma from police cells.

Prosecutor Mr Lovett Masuku successfully applied to have the trial be heard in camera citing need to protect State's secrets.

In his application Mr Masuku told Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynois Utahwashe that he agreed with Mphoko's lawyers to have the proceedings heard in camera.

Said Mr Masuku: "The State is of the view that proceedings should be heard in camera, the basis for the application is that the evidence likely to be adduced will not be good in terms of State security."

Responding to the State's application, Mphoko's lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba insisted that the accused person's immediate family should be present during the trial saying he cannot be cut off from his family members.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.