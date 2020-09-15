Kenya: Gangs in Kenya and South Africa Target Children for Recruitment During Lockdown

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

As Kenya and South Africa went into hard lockdowns in March 2020, schools were shut down and schoolgoing children left idle. Gangs in both countries have exploited the situation, going on recruitment drives.

Some impacts of coronavirus lockdowns have hit vulnerable children and their families hardest. On 15 March 2020, after the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the Kenyan government announced the closure of schools, which has since been extended to 2021. Schools in South Africa also closed earlier than scheduled on 15 March for the Easter break, before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 27 March.

This not only left children struggling for their education, but also rendered some even more vulnerable to exploitation by gangs.

Kenya

Across Kenya, reports indicate there has been a rise in child recruitment into gangs. Kevin Kola, a mentor at Greater Heights Initiative - a civil society organisation based in Nakuru, western Kenya, which is involved in the rehabilitation of gang members - reported that Confirm, one of Nakuru's most notorious gangs, has been on a recruiting spree since the pandemic began.

In Nairobi, Lucas Ogara, a Kilimani Officer Commanding Police Division, reported to Kenyan newspaper People Daily that incidents of...

