Ethiopia: 'As Long As Reasonable Conditions Are in Place, Responsibility Must Be Exercised Properly,' Meaza Ashenafi, President of the Supreme Court

interview

Meaza Ashenafi was born in Asosa, Benishangul-Gumuz State. She obtained her first degree in Law from Addis Ababa University. She received her master's degree in International Relations and Gender Studies from the University of Connecticut in the United States.

Meaza was a lawyer at the Ministry of Trade and a judge in the high court. She founded the Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association and fought for the rights and justice of women and children. She is also successful in the business sector. She is one of the strongest women in our country who founded Enat Bank.

Although she did not expect to be a judge when she was young, she said that she felt unhappy when human rights were violated. "Let alone being a judge, I am happy to have had the opportunity when there was no woman in a higher position," she said but when she got the chance, she contributed a significant deal being voice for the voiceless women. She said it is commendable that the reform force has focused on women and brought women to power.

The President of the Supreme Court Meaza Ashenafi discussed the current state of the justice system in Ethiopia. Excerpts:

Q: How is the history of justice defined in Ethiopia?

A: Justice is of great value in our country. It is an important part of daily life in human psychology; in any culture, justice is of paramount importance. Most people can get involved in litigation. Or a person without direct relationship with court may go to court indirectly with another person, such as a relative or a friend. Not only this, a person may not come to court throughout his life. But, there must be heart felt hope in the person not to be accused, arrested, or property confiscation illegally. The psychological hope that the government will protect me is not an easy one and this is an issue that is valued in every culture of our country.

In our country, the modern justice system began to be operational in 1930 by a well-known institution. Though it was started by a well-known institution, there was no division between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary as it is known today. Usually, the administrators or the governors used to judge by themselves. Later, however, the judiciary began to take shape in 1973. Since then, we have been able to access the current legal system through various experimental structures.

Q: What is the role of the traditional justice system in nation and community building?

A: Before the advent of modern law and modern legal interpretation, the people were governed by a traditional system. This system is not consistent. This means that every society has its own system. In Amhara culture, for example, it is a traditional litigation system. In this system, the focus is not on the main law but on the debate. It's kind of like a drama. In Oromia, the Gadaa system has its own legislative and interpretive system. In the South, for example, the Gurage ethnic group and others have their own system.

We will cite these as examples, but the nationalities in our country as a whole had their own legal system. With the advent of modern legal interpretation, traditional legal systems are not routinely used. This means that society still uses the remnants of that system. Not all society can access modern courts. Moreover, it takes time to get to the modern court; it is expensive. As a result, the community uses the traditional legal system for a variety of purposes.

Most of the time today, society's marriage and divorce issues; property disputes are settled through mediation and various traditional methods. The country currently adheres to a modern legal system.

Q: What are the limitations that accompany the justice system?

A: The limitation is that, for example, decisions are not made on time; this is a limitation if a person who claims to have a right is brought before the court for three or four years. Plus, when the decision is unpredictable, this is another limitation. It does not always mean that a person will be judged just because he or she has been charged. But there are also problems when it comes to unforeseen decisions that are often illegal.

This raises questions about the competence of the judges. Or they may have difficulty working independently. If there is a problem with third-party service delivery, this is another problem, for example, if a person does not come and do what he wants to do on a day-to-day basis. So, now we have worked to include all these issues in the effort to improve the court.

This means that we are developing systems to help prioritize issues as quickly as possible. The second is to provide training to improve the quality of justice, sometimes by setting up an inspection unit; we are creating a system in which judges can be assisted by observing decisions as needed. For example, since last year, 185 assistant judges were hired. This is to help the judges, and this helps them to improve their efforts by making them look cases more quickly. Third, 70 registrars have been hired to improve service delivery. This is to provide efficient service that enables the people treated as soon as possible without making a long line.

Q: There are so many new laws in the country that the judges don't even know about them. What do you think about that?

A: The law will and must be enacted. In the developed world, thousands of laws are enacted every year. This has to do with the growth of society. New interests may arise, and laws will be enacted to respond to those needs. Existing laws may need to be improved in line with social change. So the next step is legislation. The big question is how well the judges are updating themselves with the new laws in this regard.

We focus on judicial training in this regard. An example of this is the training of our judges on four new laws. These are the Anti-Terrorism Law; Administrative law procedure; that is, the law that governs the timing of administrative decisions in the courts; a law to prevent and control hate speech and the spread of false information; overseas decision-making provides training on what domestic courts look like. Judges will be trained on new laws.

On the other hand, when laws are enacted, forums are also set up for judges to comment. It will continue to work closely with the legislature to determine what problems have occurred in the interpretation of the law when various proclamations have been issued.

Q: What is going on in the justice system right now?

A: This year, 134,000 cases have been resolved by the courts at all levels. There are orders, restrictions, judgments, and a lot of file works in the middle. The total budget of the court in 2018 and 2019 was around 98 million Birr. This year, 138 million Birr has been allocated, an increase of 40 percent over the previous years. Another factor is often the efficiency of the courts. In light of this, the courts are now making quick decisions. Although we have not reached the desired level, there are improvements. To tell you about the Supreme Court alone, more than 15,000 cases were decided by the Supreme Court in less than a year. There are cases that sometimes last up to 5 and 6 years. This is true. Currently, restrictions are being made on unrestricted and delayed hearings. I can say that we are doing well in this regard.

Q: How do you describe the recent reforms to modernize the justice system?

A: There are a lot of works going on in terms of reform. Two basic proclamations have been prepared and submitted to the House of Peoples' Representatives. One is concerning the Judicial Council. This is part of a body that governs judges. There is a court administration and there is a Judicial Council. This council is chaired by the President of the Court and deals with the selection, appointment, benefits and ethics of judges. In order to expand the powers of this assembly, a very modern draft proclamation was prepared and presented to the parliament to improve the composition of the assembly, and in particular to adequately represent the interests of the judges.

Another is the Federal Courts Proclamation. There are many things that it can change including the court's support staff administration. It is included in the proclamation to bring these employees to the administration of the court in order to make the court effective, even if the support staff is under the civil service. Budget freedom of the court is included. Two proclamations, which are expected to modernize the court, have now been tabled in parliament. We are promised that the parliament will inaugurate in the new fiscal year, that we have not been able to discuss and approve due to lack of full function of parliament because of coronavirus.

But we did not sit back until the parliament is reopened. Other reforms are underway. Recruitment and deployment of assistant judges and creating a comfortable workplace are underway. There are plans to rename rented buildings and build new ones so that the courts can operate in convenient locations.

Q: Is there a focus on the traditional justice system? For example, after a crime committed has reached court, there is a case called mediation. How do you view this?

A: The job of the regular courts is to interpret the formal law to apply the standard rule. This does not mean that cultural norms and laws are irrelevant. Cultural systems are encouraged, especially as long as they do not violate standard law. It is good for the people to resolve issues through mediation and the traditional system. It is very difficult for the courts and other justice organs to answer all questions in terms of population. But it is not applied including in the formal justice system. It is encouraged to reduce the pressure on the judiciary when it is done in consultation with the traditional justice system in a way that does not infringe on human rights.

Q: How long have you been trying to ensure the integrity of the justice system?

A: All these efforts are aimed at gaining the trust of the people. The ultimate goal is to restore public trust. There are three things we must do to restore the trust. One is to make measurable decisions. The second is to provide efficient service, to make decisions in a reasonable time, and third is providing humble and respectful service to the customer. When a person comes to court, he comes with a lot of thoughts and worries. At the very least, credibility can be restored if we act as if we are standing in the shoes of our customers, giving priority to their needs.

In this regard, efforts are being made to restore credibility by providing various training to judges and service providers. According to a recent study, the court found that about 80 percent of the clients' services were improved and satisfied.

Feedback from all three courts shows that there are better and more promising startups. Judges' freedom; the ability of court administrators to listen to customer complaints; the Inspection Unit established this year and heard 250 cases by the Supreme Court alone, have been as part of the movement. Besides, a case-control unit was set up to guide the case, and the judges agreed to set a deadline for the case to be settled. All the judiciary and service providers are working together to satisfy the consumer community. On the other hand, in the presence of two parties, it is very difficult to make a decision that pleases both parties. However, if you are not satisfied with the truth and the law, you can appeal at different levels. Otherwise, respecting decisions is a matter of community practice.

Q: How is service delivery improving?

A: Giving a number of different hearings to adjust the service delivery; we are creating the conditions for giving priority to the weak. Still, it is not safe to say that dissatisfaction has ceased because of overpopulation. Attempts are being made to meet the growing number of customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If the community writes about the issues they have encountered in the comment boxes for change, efforts will be made to make a difference.

Q: In this case, what are the judiciaries doing to prevent the spread of corona?

A: The court was forced to close in part in March due to the seriousness of the corona case. This is because about 18,000 people come to the federal courts a day. This is a heavy human density. The extent of the damage is unknown, but the court has been partially closed, but work has not stopped. During the corona period, more than 7,000 cases were settled between March and June. As of July 20, the court is fully open. It is not possible to close the door to justice for a long time, so they will have to wait to work until the end of August as court leaves are extended to September.

Regarding precautions being taken, employees are protecting themselves by hand washing and temperature measurement and safety precautions provided by USAID for support.

Q: How do you view widespread violence against women? What measures have been taken?

A: Before we see what is happening as information, organized and complete information work is needed in the country. While it is good to inform when something happens, I know that there is no solid evidence. Last year, on March 8, we had a meeting with the police prosecutors and judges to discuss the matter. The idea was that the police would investigate, prosecutor would charge, but there was complaint that the court release on simple bail. There is also the possibility that the suspects will not return when released. The judges say "we are acting in accordance with the law." Of people released on bail this year, only 2 of them haven't been returned.

Complaints are also made against judges for not deciding appropriate penalty. There is also a penal code. Apart from that, no decision can be made out of that and if it is done, it can be appealed. If there are any irregularities, judges will be asked by ethical judges. But this requires factual information.

In general, all court cases are decided. In 2019/20, 302 cases of sexual assault were resolved. Despite repeated accusations that courts have failed to provide information, decisions are being made. Of these, 44 were decided during the pandemic. This is because the trial court has been instructed not to suspend harassments.

Gathering information and prosecuting attacks on time is not an easy task. The complaint from the judges was that the evidence was not properly organized. There is a risk that it will not work out right from the doctor's examination. Since the court is based on evidence, it requires well-organized information and concerted effort to make a satisfying decisions.