South Africa: As Covid-19 Gets More People Working From Home, Cybercriminals Zoom in

opinion

Covid-19 has dramatically changed the world of work, probably forever. But with increasing numbers of people working from home, so has their vulnerability to cybercrime.

At the end of August, Elon Musk updated the world on his newest venture Neuralink - a "Fitbit" or implant for the brain designed to facilitate brain-to-machine and, eventually, brain-to-brain interfaces. Science fiction is becoming science fact in our lifetime.

And while these extreme scenarios are still some way off, anyone who has had the challenge of working from home while trying to home-school children during the lockdown would likely agree that if such a brain-to-machine interface was available today, they would gladly connect themselves (and their children) and be done with it.

The truth is, our relationship with technology is always advancing and the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the velocity of change to "warp speed". One of the side effects of this has been a sudden case of "work-from-home" whiplash, as the traditionally distinct worlds of office and home have collided.

There have been headaches aplenty in the past few months as a result, but humans are nothing if not adaptable and we are all growing increasingly comfortable with this collision. In part, perhaps,...