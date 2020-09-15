Nigeria's Inflation for August Highest in 28 Months

Pixabay
Inflation
15 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

Nigeria's inflation rate rose further to 13.22 per cent in August, the highest in 28 months, as a result of the spike in the prices of basic food items in recent times.

The continued rise in the inflation rate can also be attributed to the impact of oil prices on the global market and that of the deadly coronavirus on the global economy.

The latest report on the consumer price index (CPI) by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday showed the inflation rate for the month rose by 0.40 percentage point, from 12.82 per cent attained in July.

According to the report, the composite food index rose by 16.00 per cent in August 2020 compared to 15.48 per cent in July 2020.

"This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Meat, Fish, Fruits, Oils and fats, and Vegetables."

Indicating the impact of food prices, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 10.52 per cent in August 2020, up by 0.42 per cent when compared with 10.10 per. ent recorded in July 2020.

"The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Hospital services, Medical services, Pharmaceutical products, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Vehicle spare parts, Motor cars, Passenger transport by road, Miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, Repair of furniture and Paramedical services," the report stated.

Inflation in states

In August, all-item inflation, when compared to August 2019, was the highest in Kogi, Bauchi, Ebonyi and Yobe States. Lagos and Kwara states, as well as Abuja, recorded the lowest rise in headline year-on year-inflation.

For food inflation, when compared to August 2019, Kogi, Kwara, and Edo states recorded the highest inflation while Plateau, Zamfara and Sokoto states recorded the lowest inflation.

"On month on month basis however, food inflation was highest in Ogun, Lagos and Abia, while Plateau, Zamfara and Sokoto, recorded the slowest rise" it said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.