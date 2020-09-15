South Africa: 52 More People Die of Covid-19 in SA

15 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

There are now 650 749 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa after 956 were identified on Monday.

Meanwhile, 52 more people lost their lives to the disease on Monday.

Of the latest deaths, 21 are from the Free State, 15 from the North West, seven from the Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape, three from Gauteng and two from KwaZulu-Natal.

This has pushed the death toll to 15 499 since the outbreak in March.

"Our recoveries now stand at 579 289, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng with 215 307 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 116 513, the Western Cape 108 486 and the Eastern Cape 87 456.

The information is based on 3 928 614 tests conducted since the outbreak, 10 136 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation's latest report, from 7 - 13 September, there were over 1.8 million new cases of COVID-19, with over 40 600 deaths reported.

"The region of the Americas has consistently registered the greatest number of reported cases for many weeks. It continues to account for nearly half of the global total of cases, even as cases have declined in the reporting week," the WHO said.

Meanwhile, the African continent recorded a 14% decline in cases and a 15% decrease in deaths in the past seven days, with 26 of the 47 affected countries reporting decreases in the past week.

"While this is encouraging, vigilance is still essential, as many factors may be influencing these trends, such as testing capacity and strategy, along with delays in reporting in some areas," said WHO.

South Africa continues to account for the greatest number of cumulative reported cases, and the cumulative deaths per million population remain the highest as well (260 per million population).

"The European region reported the third-highest number of new cases, amounting to 16% of the global total, and is the region with the second-highest cumulative number of cases per million population," said WHO.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.