South Africa: 52 More People Die of Covid-19 in SA

There are now 650 749 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa after 956 were identified on Monday.

Meanwhile, 52 more people lost their lives to the disease on Monday.

Of the latest deaths, 21 are from the Free State, 15 from the North West, seven from the Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape, three from Gauteng and two from KwaZulu-Natal.

This has pushed the death toll to 15 499 since the outbreak in March.

"Our recoveries now stand at 579 289, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng with 215 307 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 116 513, the Western Cape 108 486 and the Eastern Cape 87 456.

The information is based on 3 928 614 tests conducted since the outbreak, 10 136 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation's latest report, from 7 - 13 September, there were over 1.8 million new cases of COVID-19, with over 40 600 deaths reported.

"The region of the Americas has consistently registered the greatest number of reported cases for many weeks. It continues to account for nearly half of the global total of cases, even as cases have declined in the reporting week," the WHO said.

Meanwhile, the African continent recorded a 14% decline in cases and a 15% decrease in deaths in the past seven days, with 26 of the 47 affected countries reporting decreases in the past week.

"While this is encouraging, vigilance is still essential, as many factors may be influencing these trends, such as testing capacity and strategy, along with delays in reporting in some areas," said WHO.

South Africa continues to account for the greatest number of cumulative reported cases, and the cumulative deaths per million population remain the highest as well (260 per million population).

"The European region reported the third-highest number of new cases, amounting to 16% of the global total, and is the region with the second-highest cumulative number of cases per million population," said WHO.