South Africa: Civil Society Watch, 14-20 September

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

Four international commemorative days, as designated by the United Nations, are observed this week. Bringing it back home, civil society groups focus on finding solutions to violence against women and children, while others look at dealing with Covid-19 in rural hospitals.

International commemorative days

The United Nations designates specific days, weeks, years, and decades as occasions to mark particular events or topics in order to promote, through awareness and action, the objectives of the UN. This week, there are four important international days that all have direct relevance to civil society struggles in South Africa:

On Tuesday, 15 September, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and parliaments around the world celebrate the International Day of Democracy. Established by the UN General Assembly in 2007, this day provides us with an opportunity to review the state of democracy around the world.

The UN states that "democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere".

Commemorating the date of the signing, in 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

