Tunisia: Covid-19 - 747 Infections, 9 Deaths Reported in Two Days

15 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 747 tests out of 6,118 turned up positive to COVID-19 on September 11-12, bringing the overall number of confirmed infections to 7,382, according to a Health Ministry press release Monday night.

Tunis, Ben Arous, Sousse, Monastir and Nabeul regions recorded the highest number of infections with 147, 91, 80, 73 and 51, respectively.

Besides, 9 more deaths were reported in Tunis (1), Ben Arous (2), Sousse (3), Sidi Bouzid (2) and Tataouine (1), the Health Ministry said.

According to the press release, 6,181 infections (606 imported, 5,478 domestic (88.6%) and 67 deaths (1%)) were reported since the June 27 border reopening.

131 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised (2.6%), including 30 (0.58%) in intensive care units and 11 are under ventilators, the same source added.

Overall, there are 5,090 active virus-carriers and 686 symptomatic patients.

177,904 tests have been conducted since last March 2.

Out of the 7,382 confirmed infections, 2,175 recovered and 117 died.

