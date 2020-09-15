South Africa: Stats SA Explain Their Thinking On the GDP Fall

analysis

Stats SA has written a response to the article by Imraan Valodia which states that the claim that SA's economy has declined by 51% is a misrepresentation of the facts.

Read the Valodia article here.

Statistics agencies across the globe subscribe to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics. The second principle stresses the need to retain trust in official statistics. It is for this reason that Stats SA makes decisions according to strictly professional considerations, including scientific principles and professional ethics, on the methods and procedures for the collection, processing, storage and presentation of statistical data. In addition, these same principles demand that the Statistician-General prevent the misuse of statistics and, therefore, the organisation comments on the erroneous interpretation and misuse of statistics.

The Daily Maverick article, The claim that SA's economy has declined by 51% is a misrepresentation of the facts, published on 9 September, covered the much-anticipated gross domestic product (GDP) results that were released on Tuesday, 8 September 2020.

The article focussed on Stats SA's use of the seasonally adjusted and annualised GDP growth rate that the agency publicised as the headline figure.

It is true to say that these were extremely important results, providing an indication...