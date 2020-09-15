Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Officials Slapped Fines for Breaching Ethics

15 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich and Arafat Issa

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Ethics Committee has slapped 5m/- fine each to three officials of Simba and Young Africans for breaching ethics.

The victims of the TFF wrath are Simba's Information Officer Haji Manara and his Yanga counterpart Hassan Bumbuli, both slapped a 5m/- fine each while the third official is Zakaria Hanspope, who also faced the same music.

All three are required not to commit any moral offence within two years.

Speaking at the press conference in Dar es Salaam, the Chairman of the TFF Ethics Committee, Advocate Kichere Mwita Waissaka, said: "The Ethics Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has fined Simba Spokesperson Haji Manara and Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli and Member of the federation's Legal Committee, Zakaria Hanspope for various offences, while they are required to refrain from committing any moral offence within two years.

Haji Manara has been accused of interfering with the duties of the Committee on Constitution, Law and the Status of Players over Bernard Morrison saga which he said is contrary to sub-rule 6 of the 2013 TFF code of conduct publication for remarks made through the Radio sports programme of Wasafi FM.

Hassan Bumbuli has been found guilty of lying to the Committee on Constitution, Law and Player Status that they did not send a copy of the committee's verdict when a copy was delivered to his club the day before he spoke to Radio Sports Programme of Wasafi Media.

"Zakaria Hanspope has faced TFF wrath on two counts of different nature; the first, he is alleged to have provided information on the conduct of the proceedings which was being discussed while he was a member of the committee. And the second is to raise the public awareness about the issue of Bernard Morrison, but the committee said they can appeal," narrated Waissaka.

