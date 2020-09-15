Tanzania: Vote Leaders Who Preach Development, Says CCM's Kyombo

CCM parliamentary candidate for Nkenge constituency in Missenyi district, Mr Florent Kyombo has appealed to Tanzanians to elect leaders, who preach development, and set aside tribal, religious and political ideologies in their campaigns.

He made the appeal during a campaign rally held at Buyango village in Missenyi district on Sunday.

He said that once voted on October 28th this year, his priorities would include construction of a District Hospital, improving the area education sector and installing reliable electricity in villages.

Elaborating, he said all his development plans are contained in CCM manifesto, adding that the fifth phase government successfully fulfilled them in the past five years, by seeing into it that tax payers' money was properly utilized.

"President John Magufuli accomplished a lot in his first five years, so he deserves to be given an additional and final term," he said.

Mr Kyombo listed some of the major projects implemented in the past five years (2015-2020) as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that would revolutionize the people's lives on economic and social fronts.

His list also included the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project that is envisioned to generate 2,115MW upon its completion and the New MV Victoria Hapa Kazi Tu steamer.

During the 2015-2020, eight out of nine constituencies in Kagera region were led by CCM Legislators and hence, listed as Bukoba Rural (Jasson Rweikiza), Muleba South (Professor Anna Tibaijuka), Muleba North (Charles Mwijage), Missenyi-Nkenge (Dr Diodorus Kamala).

Ngara (Alex Gashaza), Biharamulo (Oscar Mukasa), Karagwe (Innocent Bashungwa) and Kyerwa (Innocent Bilakwate) except Bukoba Urban Constituency that was led by Wilfred Lwakatare under Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), who recently defected to Civic United Front (CUF).