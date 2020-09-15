Tanzania: T-50 Cricket Semis Race Turns Jigsaw Puzzle

AS the race to Kazim Nasser Memorial Cricket League for Division A romps into semis all teams, except General Petroleum who lost to Aga Khan Sports by 45-runs over the weekend have open chances for the stage.

It was a very easy encounter for AKSC as they showed unquestionable quality by dominating the game staged at Gymkhana oval from the beginning. They won the toss and elected to bat first.

At the end their batman Riziki Kiseto was named the man of the match.

The Sunday's results have positioned AKSC at the second place tying in points with the leaders Gymkhana. Both teams have collected six points but with difference in a net runs rate.

Gymkhana, however, are above their second-placed opponents by 1.55 net runs rate while AKSC have registered 0.53 net runs rate. Both have played four games; won thrice and lost once.

Caravans are placed third of the league log after bagging four points similar to other two teams; Aces and Strikers A.

Each has won two games and lost once, but Caravans are superior by net runs rate. They have collected 0.45, follow Aces with 0.10 and Strikers with -0.33.

Even though Strikers are left behind the log, they have more advantage compared to its competitor.

They have only played three games, lost one and won two while the third and fourth- place teams have played four; won two and lost one.

Thus as their opponents are left with a game to complete their chance to qualify, Strikers are left with two games.

The one game advantage gives Strikers a wide chance to register more points and if necessary equivalent or more than the leaders.

In case they win both games they will register eight points, which would be high above points garnered by Gymkhana and AKSC.

It is Strikers hope to be on top, but they will require more net runs rate. In case they lose both games they do not have an opportunity to sail to the semis as they require the top four and they will be fixed at fifth place.

At the bottom are General Petroleum who have played and lost all five games.

In TCA Development League the battle to semis has also become intense after Upanga Warriors registered 67 runs win over Kinondoni Development on Friday to elevate to the second place.

In a fierce encounter at Leaders ground, Upanga won the toss and elected to bat first, registering 238 runs in 158 minutes of the first inning while their opponent collected 171 runs of 175 minutes in the second inning.

Abdullah Jabiri was named man of the match after putting on record 146 runs in 102 balls.

Upanga bagged four points with a net run rate of 1.24, behind the leader's Lion Academy who have six points.

Kinondoni Development are third with four points similar to Upanga who is ahead by net run rate.