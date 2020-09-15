Malawi 2020/2021 Season Forecast Out

Blantyre — Director for Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe, says Malawi is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall between October-December 2020 mostly in the South and Central regions with the Northern region experiencing normal and below normal rainfall.

Nkhokwe made the remarks during a seasonal outlook press briefing on Monday in Blantyre where he highlighted that some areas will experience pockets of dryness:

"In certain areas particularly in the Southern and Central regions there will be pockets of dry conditions. The bottom line is that Malawi will receive good rains. This is the case because the country is being affected by La Nina which is a phenomenon that occurs when the water in the Pacific Ocean has cooled.

"Most parts of the country particularly the Southern and Central regions are going to receive heavy rains that will result in floods but certain areas particularly in the North there will experience dry conditions. Therefore, both dry and rainy seasons will be amplified due to the La Nina phenomenon," he said.

During January-March 2021 most areas in the South, Centre and North are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

"We should expect extreme weather conditions such as floods in areas that are prone to flooding. Let's prepare and remember that every rainy season brings tropical cyclones which could reach Malawi," said Nkhokwe.

Chief Meteorologists Clement Boyce and Charles Vanya made presentations during the press briefing which supported the statement that normal to above-normal rainfall should be expected.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) will continuously issue seasonal updates, ten-day agro-meteorological bulletins, weekly forecasts five-day and daily forecasts. The department will also continue to monitor and issue advisories on the development and movement of tropical cyclones.