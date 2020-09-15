Malawi: Mzimba District Health Office Lobbies for More Budgetary Allocation On Nutrition Activities

15 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aliko Munde

Mzimba — Mzimba District Health Office says investing in activities geared at promoting nutrition interventions can assist in curbing non communicable diseases in the district.

Acting Director for Health and Social Services, Dr. Prince Chirwa said non communicable diseases are common in the district, citing malnutrition as one of the contributing factors.

Chirwa was recently speaking during an interface meeting between Civil Society Organisation on Nutrition Alliance (CSONA) Mzimba Branch and M'mbelwa District Council.

"We really need to invest in nutrition if we are to curb non communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes in the district and the country as a whole," said Chirwa.

He said there are about 1, 600 people who suffer from different types of non-communicable diseases in the district.

"Fifteen percent of these people didn't know that they have either hypertension or diabetes. We need to increase budgetary allocation towards nutrition so that we intensify community awareness on the relationship between non-communicable diseases and malnutrition," said Chirwa.

CSONA Mzimba Branch member, Wezzie Kumwenda, appealed to M'mbelwa District Council to increase allocation on nutrition activities to improve nutrition status in the district.

"As a district, we are not doing well on nutrition interventions and we ask council to increase financial allocation towards nutrition activities so that we can improve our malnutrition rate which is currently at 38.9 percent which is above the national one at 37 percent," said Kumwenda.

Commenting on the request, Finance Committee Chairperson for M'mbelwa District Council, Joel Nkhata, pledged the alliance of the council's commitment to address the issue.

"As a council we are also concerned with low nutrition status in the district and we will see how we can come in so we register improvement of the nutrition levels," Nkhata said.

CSONA works to ensure sustained improvements in nutrition interventions in the country and provides support to government's effort in scaling up nutrition interventions

