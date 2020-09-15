Tanzania: TBL Launches Smart Drinking Campaign

15 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Breweries Public Limited Company (TBL Plc) has launched a positive drinking campaign dubbed 'Pombe sio Chai, Kunywa Kistaarabu' aimed at encouraging consumers to drink responsibly.

The campaign intends to change the way consumers think by cultivating a positive drinking culture and avoid excessive drinking.

TBL Managing Director Philip Redman said as a leading brewer. "We believe we have a unique role to play in championing smart drinking behaviour in Tanzania. Our smart drinking commitment is focused on shifting social norms, consumer behaviour and our own business practices to make a positive contribution to responsible drinking."

This will be done through sharing tips and highlighting the benefit of responsible consumption through various channels, including but not limited to radio, print, digital as well as consumer outreach activities.

He further said through the 'Pombe sio chai, Kunywa kistaarabu' campaign they would address issues, including excessive consumption of alcohol among adults, any alcohol consumption in underage and vulnerable groups like pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The campaign seeks also to address harmful consumption patterns that put other people at risk like drunken driving through advocating smart drinking behaviour.

"We believe that every experience with beer should be a positive one. That is why we encourage our consumers and customers to drink responsibly," he said.

For years TBL has been promoting smart drinking initiatives in various community groups. The company's mission is moving beyond awareness-raising campaigns to driving real change in the communities it operates.

