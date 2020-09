ZANZIBAR tycoon, Salim Turky has passed on in the Island after a short illness at Tasakhta global hospital.

The business mogul, who owns a chain of reputable hotels and companies both in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, was born on February 11, 1963 and has been a Member of Parliament (MP-CCM) for Mpendae constituency since 2010.

Funeral arrangements are ongoing before his burial today at Fumba, Zanzibar in the afternoon hours.