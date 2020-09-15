Egypt: Government Announces New Covid-19 Reopening Decisions

The higher committee on managing the coronavirus crisis, headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, announced on Monday Sept 14, a raft of new decisions related to the reopening measures, set to be implemented as of September 21.

The committee agreed to hold funerals at mosques, which only have open spaces, the Cabinet's spokesperson Nader Saad said.

Weddings will be only held in open areas at hotels and tourist facilities that obtained health safety certificates with a maximum of 300 guests as well as meetings and conferences with an attendance rate of 50% and a maximum of 150 people.

Cultural exhibitions, including Alexandria International Book Fair, will be held in open areas with an attendance rate not exceeding 50% along with implementing anti-coronavirus measures.

During the video-conference meeting, the government agreed to hold the "Welcome Schools" exhibition on September 20 at Cairo International Fair in addition to reopening literacy classes.

The committee agreed on the resumption of the football training of second class teams and opening kindergarten at clubs and youth centers.

Meanwhile, Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed, who attended the meeting, pointed to a decline in the daily coronavirus cases in the period from September 5 to 11, saying the occupancy rate of beds at isolation hospitals (21 hospitals) reached 14% and 47% for the ICU beds.

Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes went down on Monday Sept 14, prompted by sales operations to gain profits.

The market capital closed at EGP 614.1 billion, after transactions that amounted to EGP 4.6 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went down by 0.52 percent to register 11,031.38 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) declined by 0.55 percent to stand at 1,868.67 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index also went down by 0.49 percent to settle at 2,749.4 points.