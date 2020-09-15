Malawi: Police Tip Kabaza Owners On Attacks

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have engaged motorcycle (kabaza) taxi owners and their workers in Chigwirizano Township to find a lasting solution to a string of attacks targeting operators.

This follows an incident a week ago in which an operator, Thokozani Kambalame, was killed and robbed of his bike by thugs.

Speaking in Chigwirizano Township on Sunday, Lilongwe Police Station community policing officer Emmanuel Kalungu said police are concerned with the attacks.

He said: "We advise kabaza owners and their workers to agree on working hours to avoid attacks.

"As police, we advise kabaza operators to refrain from working deep into the night."

Brighton Masiyano, a kabaza owner, said their workers choose to operate until late at night on their own.

"We initially agreed that they should operate from 6am to 6pm on a daily K3 000 target, but we get surprised to see them extend the knocking off time," he said.

In his remarks, a kabaza operator at Chigwirizano Bridge rank Fadreck Livison said an influx of motorcycles has made it difficult to meet the target.

"We struggle to reach the target by 6pm; hence, extending the time," he said.

Meanwhile, both sides reached a consensus and set 7pm as the knocking off hour